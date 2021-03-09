

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release February figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and fall 0.4 percent on year after gaining 1.0 percent on month and sinking 0.3 percent on year in January. Producer prices are tipped to advance 1.5 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see March results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac and January data for building permits. In February, the Westpac index climbed 1.9 percent to a score of 109.1. Building permits are predicted to plummet 19.4 percent on month after rising 12.0 percent in December.



New Zealand will provide February figures for electronic retail card spending; in January, card spending was down 0.4 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de