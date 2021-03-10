

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.2 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent and was up from -0.3 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent but down from 1.0 percent a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices were up 1.7 percent on year - exceeding expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and up sharply from 0.3 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de