

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L) reported profit before tax of 240.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 236.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 234.8 pence compared to 225.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 261.5 million pounds, down 5% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 255.8 pence compared to 264.9 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 1.19 billion pounds from 1.24 billion pounds, previous year. Revenue was organically down 3%.



The Board recommended an increase in the final dividend of 8% to 84.5 pence per share. The total ordinary dividend for the year will be 118.0 pence per share, an increase of 7% over prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de