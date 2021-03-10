

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET.L) reported that its fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA on a combined basis was 256 million euros, up 18% from 217 million euros, prior year. The Group said the strong improvement was mainly driven by a significant adjusted EBITDA growth in Germany, Canada and the Netherlands. The loss for the period on an IFRS basis was 151 million euros, compared to a loss of 115 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 1.07 euros compared to a loss of 1.99 euros.



Fiscal 2020 revenue on a combined basis grew by 54% to 2.4 billion euros, compared to 1.6 billion euros, last year. On an IFRS basis, revenue was 2.04 billion euros compared to 416 million euros.



Just Eat Takeaway.com processed 588 million orders in 2020, a 42% increase from 2019.



