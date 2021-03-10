

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after the successful auction of $58 billion in three-year notes.



Investors look to U.S. inflation data and a critical 10-year bond auction for further direction.



Closer home, the European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with most economists expecting the central bank to step up its asset purchase pace to counter rise bond yields.



The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,951 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.9 and 1.5 percent.



Total SE shares rose 1.3 percent as oil prices edged up after falling for two straight sessions.



