

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production declined more than expected in January, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production decreased a working day adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent fall.



Among the main industrial groups, production of investment goods declined 10.4 percent yearly in January and those of non-durable goods fell 8.2 percent. Production of intermediate goods declined 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, production of durable goods and energy grew by 12.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in January.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 20.0 percent yearly in January.



