

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.8 percent fall in December.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.7 percent month-on-month and declined by 0.4 percent from a year ago in January.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.7 percent monthly in January and decreased 0.3 percent yearly.



