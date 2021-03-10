

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 3,888,889 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about March 12, 2021. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan borrowings under its credit facility that was initially entered into on January 5, 2018, and to pay all fees and expenses related to the offering and such repayment.



Itron, Inc. also announced the pricing of its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The offering is expected to settle on March 12, 2021.



