

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $8.84 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $6.16 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.32 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $93.66 million from $104.58 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.32 Mln. vs. $5.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $93.66 Mln vs. $104.58 Mln last year.



