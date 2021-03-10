

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) and GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) have entered into a binding agreement, according to which Newmont will acquire the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by Newmont. Newmont will acquire each GT Gold share at a price of C$3.25, for cash consideration of approximately C$393.0 million.



GT Gold is engaged in advancing its wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia. To date, GT Gold has made two significant discoveries on the Tatogga property.



'We are excited to expand our world-class portfolio to include the Tatogga project in the Tahltan Territory located in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada,' said Newmont CEO Tom Palmer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEWMONT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de