

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg together significantly reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19, as per BLAZE-1 Phase 3 study. The therapy reduced risk of hospitalizations and death by 87 percent.



The company noted that the results support use of bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, the dose authorized in U.S. and several countries around the world.



According to the company, the results are consistent with those seen in other data sets from BLAZE-1: in the previous Phase 3 cohort, bamlanivimab 2800 mg with etesevimab 2800 mg reduced the risk of hospitalizations and deaths by 70 percent and in the Phase 2 cohort, bamlanivimab alone reduced the risk of hospitalizations and ER visits by approximately 70 percent. The viral load reductions were also consistent with what was observed in the previous Phase 3 cohort of the study.



Lilly said it continues to engage with global regulators to make bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together available around the world. Bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab with etesevimab together are authorized under special/emergency pathways, in the context of the pandemic, in the U.S. and the European Union.



In addition, bamlanivimab alone is authorized for emergency use in Canada, Panama, Kuwait, the UAE, Israel, Rwanda, Morocco and numerous other countries. Through Lilly's work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Lilly is providing doses of bamlanivimab free of charge in Rwanda and Morocco.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de