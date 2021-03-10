

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arkansas has banned nearly all abortions in the state. The Arkansas Senate Bill, SB6, was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday.



SB6 is a pro-life bill that prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. It does not include exceptions for women who become pregnant by rape or incest.



Abortion-rights advocates have vowed to challenge the law arguing that it violates the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in 1973 in the Roe v. Wade case that legalized a woman's constitutional right to abortion. They include the ACLU, the ACLU of Arkansas, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Great Plains.



'I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions,' Governor Hutchinson said in a statement.



The Republican Governor said the new law is aimed at challenging the apex court's 1973 decision and ultimately overturn existing abortion case law.



'SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law. I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court,' he added.



The pro-Conservatives Supreme Court is believed to be more open to striking down its earlier decision granting right to terminate a pregnancy.



Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert, who sponsored the historic Bill, said the new legislation is scheduled to become effective 91 days after the end of the Arkansas legislative session, which is currently set for May 3.



Arkansas is one of at least 14 states that have proposed outright abortion bans this year.



