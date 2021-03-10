

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An unusually closely watched auction of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted roughly average demand, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.523 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Last month, the Treasury sold $41 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.155 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.



The results of the ten-year note auction attracted more attention than usual due to the recent focus on bond yields, which have been a key driver of trading on Wall Street.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed its auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



