

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market opened on a weak note on Wednesday, but emerged into positive territory around late morning and kept edging higher as the session progressed to eventually close with modest gains.



The mood was positive amid optimism about swift global economic recovery.



The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 10,788.34 in early trades, ended with a gain of 51.80 points or 0.48% at 10,909.77, closing higher for a third straight session.



The index ended 0.25% up on Tuesday, after moving up by about 2.1% a day earlier.



Roche Holding shares gained about 2.25%. SGS, Givaudan and Swisscom gained 1.2 to 1.3%, while Partners Group ended nearly 1% up.



Swiss Life Holding and Geberit both ended lower by about 1.1%. Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group declined 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the midcap space, Galenica Sante rallied 3.1% and Sonova gained 2.7%. Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Ps, Barry Callebaut, OC Oerlikon Corp, BB Biotech, Schindler Holding, SIG Combibloc and Cembra Money Bank also ended notably higher.



AMS declined 4.6%. VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco and Baloise Holding also closed with, albeit with less pronounced losses.



