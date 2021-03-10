

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5.02 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $2.57 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $10.09 billion from $9.80 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.49 Bln. vs. $3.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $10.09 Bln vs. $9.80 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de