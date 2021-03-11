

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to 26.3 million euros from 25.2 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted net loss per share was 0.16 euros compared to adjusted net income of 0.05 euros in the previous year.



EBITDA decreased to 60.0 million euros from 159.8 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly revenue also declined to 947.4 million euros from 1.02 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said it will not pay dividend for the 2020 financial year.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company expects slightly higher average prices for potash and magnesium fertilizers. It projects EBITDA from continuing operations to be between 440 million euros and 540 million euros compared to 267 million euros reported in 2020.



The company said it has seen some improvement in its business environment for 2021, and therefore expects higher operating earnings this year.



The company expects above-average demand for de-icing salt overall in the first quarter due to the winter weather conditions at the beginning of the year. It should also have a positive impact on the early fills business for the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

K+S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de