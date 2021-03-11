

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in January, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 118 million in January from EUR 17 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 127.9 million.



Exports grew 4.0 percent year-on-year in January and imports gained 13.0 percent.



'In January the primary contributor to foreign trade was increased trade in oil products and mineral fuels, which was partially caused by higher prices of crude oil on the world market,' Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de