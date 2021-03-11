

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported a 65% surge in third-quarter revenue, driven by a combination of sustained elevated levels of trading from IG's existing clients and continued high levels of client acquisition with a record 230,100 clients active in the quarter, representing growth of 60% year over year and 11% on Q2 FY21.



The company's third-quarter revenue was £230.3 million compared to £139.8 million generated in the prior year period.



Third-quarter revenue in the Core Markets was £192.7 million, up 67% from the previous year's £115.7 million, with active clients reaching 191,700. Revenue in the Significant Opportunities portfolio was £37.6 million, up 55% on the prior year period's £24.2 million. This was largely driven by a 50% growth in the number of active clients to 40,100 versus 26,700 reported last year.



June Felix, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am delighted with the excellent results and progress we have made towards delivering on our strategic goals. The continued performance from the Significant Opportunities portfolio has been remarkable, and we anticipate substantially achieving the revenue target of £160 million one year ahead of plan. The Group is also continuing to grow the size of its high quality and loyal client base which represents a long-term asset to the Group...'



