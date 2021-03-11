

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported fiscal 2020/21 total revenue of £17.6 billion, up 0.4% year on year, with net new space sales contribution of 0.4%. Total revenue excluding fuel was up 8.9%.



The company's earnings before exceptionals declined to £142.8 million or 5.89p per share from the prior year's £313.9 million or 13.03p per share.



Unadjusted earnings for the year 2021 amounted to £95.8 million or 3.95p per share compared to £347.9 million or 14.44p per share in the prior year period.



Group net debt was £3,169 million, compared to £2,458 million at the end of 2019/20. Excluding lease liabilities, net debt was £1,798 million, broadly in line with guidance of about £1.7 billion.



Looking ahead, the company expects 2021/22 profit before tax and exceptionals including rates paid to be higher than the £431 million profit reported in 2020/21 excluding the £230 million waived rates relief.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de