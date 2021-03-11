

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) announced that Ralph Findlay has intended to step down from the role of CEO at the end of the current financial year ending September 30, 2021. Ralph Findlay have been in Marston for 20 years, and joined the Board in 1996.



The company noted that the process 'to appoint his successor is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.'



William Rucker, Chairman of Marston's, said: 'Ralph has been CEO of Marston's since 2001 and is one of the longest serving business leaders in an industry which has seen significant change and challenges during that time. Ralph is widely respected and admired by all those in the hospitality industry and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him over the last three years. He has overseen the development of Marston's into one of the leading pub companies in the UK, through operational innovation to drive change and also transforming the business through strategic acquisition...'



