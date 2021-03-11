

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 24.6 million pounds for the six months ended 2 January 2021 compared to 49.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 23.9 pence compared to 64.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 45.6 million pounds from 49.0 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 74.2 pence compared to 64.5 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 2.07 billion pounds, an increase of 3.1 percent. The Group said the increase was primarily attributable to the commencement of operations in its international rail franchises, partially offset by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GO-AHEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de