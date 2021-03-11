Temenos prepares Crédit du Maroc for future growth by simplifying core banking systems and help the bank take products faster to market.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Crédit du Maroc, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, has selected Temenos to digitally transform its core banking and payments infrastructure. The core transformation project with Temenos will prepare Crédit du Maroc for the future, to deliver improved, frictionless and innovative omnichannel experience for its retail...

