

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills PLC (SVS.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 83.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 115.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 47.9 pence compared to 58.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 96.6 million pounds from 143.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 55.5 pence compared to 75.7 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was down 9% to 1.74 billion pounds from 1.91 billion pounds, last year.



A final ordinary dividend of 17.0 pence is recommended, making the aggregate ordinary dividend 17.0 pence for the year. The final ordinary dividend will be paid on 18 May 2021 to shareholders on the register at 9 April 2021.



