

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Mackenzie, former chief executive officer of BHP, as its new chairman with effect from the conclusion of annual general meeting on May 18, 2021.



Mackenzie will succeed Chad Holliday who will step down on May 18 having served as Chairman for six years and as a Board Director since September 2010, Shell said in a statement.



Mackenzie joined Shell's Board in October 2020, after a career in the energy, petrochemicals and resources sector, latterly as Group CEO of BHP from 2013 to 2019. From 2004 to 2007, at Rio Tinto, he was Head of Industrial Minerals and Diamonds. Before this, over a 22-year career at BP, he held senior leadership roles in exploration, research and development, and chemicals.



Shell said that Nigel Sheinwald, Non-executive Director, Chair of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee and member of the Nomination and Succession Committee, will not stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM, having served as a Director for nine years.



Shell also announced its intention to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting that Jane Lute be appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from May 19, 2021.



