

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for fiscal year 2020 was 77.6 million pounds or 69.34 pence per share compared to net income of 283.4 million pounds or 253.11 pence per share in the prior year.



Loss before tax was 83.0 million pounds, compared to net income of 280.6 million pounds last year.



EPRA earnings, which exclude fair value movements and profits on disposals of investment properties, fell by 3.6% to 111.0 million pounds from 115.1 million pounds last year.



Gross property and other income for the year rose to 268.6 million pounds from 230.3 million pounds last year.



