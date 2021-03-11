

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) reported pretax profit of 48.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 379.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 5.45 pence compared to 42.78 pence. On a revenue return basis, pretax profit declined to 27.8 million pounds from 55.8 million pounds, previous year. On a revenue return basis, earnings per ordinary share was 3.08 pence compared to 6.01 pence.



Fiscal year total income was 91.2 million pounds compared to 406.4 million pounds, prior year.



