

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 617MW of capacity principally from its pumped storage and hydro assets. The agreements are for the delivery period October 2024 to September 2025, worth around 10 million pounds.



Drax also has provisionally secured 15-year agreements for three new 299MW Open Cycle Gas Turbine projects at sites in England and Wales. The agreements are for the delivery period October 2024 to September 2039, worth around 230 million pounds.



The total capital cost of these projects is approximately 80-90 million pounds each, with a build time of around two years.



