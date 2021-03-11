

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus rose in January, as exports rose and imports increased, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 241.2 million in January from EUR 5.5 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 150.6 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 116.0 million.



Exports fell 0.1 percent annually in January and imports declined 3.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 214.9 million in January.



