

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Automobile major Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) on Thursday announced the appointment of Paul Adams as a Non-Executive Director. He will join the Board with immediate effect and be a part of the Nominations & Governance Committee, the Safety, Ethics & Sustainability Committee and the Science & Technology Committee. Separately, the company announced that Board members Lewis Booth, Frank Chapman and Jasmin Staiblin would step down from the Board on May 13 and would not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting or AGM.



Both Booth and Chapman completed their nine-year terms in 2020 and were re-elected by shareholders at last year's AGM. Staiblin would be completing her nine-year term in May this year.



