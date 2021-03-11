

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) said Thursday that Benjamin duPont will retire from its board, and he will not stand for re-election at the company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.



duPont currently serves on, and until his retirement will continue to serve on, the Compensation and Talent Management Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.



The company expects to reduce the size of the Board to nine members, effective concurrent with duPont's retirement immediately following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for April 27, 2021.



