

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lifetime Products is recalling about 43,000 units of 6-foot seminar tables for potential injury risk to consumers, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said that the brace arms of the seminar table can fail to lock the table legs into place and the table can collapse.



The recall involves Lifetime Products 6-Foot Seminar Tables with gray metal frames and white plastic tops. The tables with model number 80176 measure 6 feet long by 18 inches wide by 28 inches high and have the 'Lifetime' logo molded into each end of the upper surface of the table top.



The tables have a green product ID sticker located on the underside of the table having the model number and the year and chronological day of manufacture in the first five digits, followed by a two-digit number for the factory.



The recalled seminar tables were manufactured between August 7, 2016 and June 23, 2020 in Vietnam by Kingtec Group Vietnam Co. LTD and imported in to the U.S. by Clearfield, Utah-based Lifetime Products Inc.



They were sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, Samsclub.com and other websites as well as at Lifetime Stores in Utah and Idaho from August 2016 through November 2020 for about $90.



The company has received one report from a consumer who identified 11 tables with the brace arms not properly locking into place. However, there have been no injuries reported so far.



The company said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seminar tables and contact Lifetime Products for a free repair bracket.



