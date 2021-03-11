

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said Thursday that it has nearly doubled the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.



The company is now administering vaccines in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico. It includes Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.



The company said it is increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 - 25 million shots per month.



CVS Health said that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations on Sunday, March 14 at seven select CVS Pharmacy locations across Illinois.



CVS Health said it adds 10 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Pennsylvania. It is now administering vaccine at 19 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company also adds 21 COVID-19 vaccine sites in South Carolina. It is now administering vaccine at 54 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 15 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Maryland. It is is now administering vaccine at 37 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 11 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Louisiana. It is now administering vaccine at 19 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 23 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Virginia. It is now administering vaccine at 64 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 34 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Massachusetts. It is now administering vaccine at 85 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 10 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Alabama. It is now administering vaccine at 20 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



CVS Health noted that it adds 119 COVID-19 vaccine sites in California. It is now administering vaccine at 286 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas. It is now administering vaccine at 180 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 10 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Ohio. It is now administering vaccine at 17 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 37 COVID-19 vaccine sites in New York. It is now administering vaccine at 81 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 11 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Connecticut. Company is now administering vaccine at 26 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



The company adds 7 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Hawaii. The company is now administering vaccine at 17 select Longs Drugs locations across the state.



The company adds 30 COVID-19 vaccine sites in New Jersey. It is now administering vaccine at 73 select CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.



