

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) confirmed that Hikma and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) have agreed to cease discussions regarding a proposed transaction and, accordingly, Hikma will not be launching a Mandatory Tender Offer process to acquire the shares in GlaxoSmithKline SAE Egypt.



In January 2021, Hikma said that it had entered into a non-binding term sheet with GlaxoSmithKline for the purposes of potentially acquiring GSK's pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt and its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia.



