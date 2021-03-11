

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bell and Honda Canada said Thursday that new Honda and Acura vehicles are now equipped with built-in Wi-Fi hotspots that enable drivers and their passengers to stay fully connected online, safely and hands-free, while on the open road.



The hotspot supports real-time email and text access, enables on-the-go video streaming, gaming and web browsing for passengers, and keeps devices connected up to 50 feet away from the vehicle.



The partnership between Bell and Honda Canada is an extension of AT&T's long-standing connected car relationship with both Honda and Bell.



