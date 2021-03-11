

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $171.49 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $222.72 million, or $3.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ulta Beauty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.36 million or $3.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.20 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193.36 Mln. vs. $219.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.41 vs. $3.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

