

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty (ULTA) said that its president Dave Kimbell will succeed Mary Dillon as chief executive officer and will be nominated to stand for election to the company's board of directors at the 2021 annual stockholders meeting.



Dillon will transition to the role of executive chair of the board of directors. She intends to serve as executive chair for a one-year term and, with the board of directors.



Kecia Steelman, currently chief store operations officer, will be elevated to the role of chief operating officer.



As part of this transition, Ulta Beauty's current chair, Robert DiRomualdo, will retire from the board after serving three years in the role of chair and 17 years total on the board.



The company also announced Lorna Nagler, who has served on the board since 2009, will become Lead Independent Director working with Dillon in her executive chair role.



All of the changes announced will take effect following the company's annual shareholders meeting scheduled for June 2, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ULTA BEAUTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de