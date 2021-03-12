

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is set to publish UK GDP data for January. The economy is forecast to contract 4.9 percent on month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 1.3951 against the greenback, 151.86 against the yen, 1.2937 against the franc and 0.8565 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de