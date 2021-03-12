

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) reported a loss before tax of 1.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 123.9 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 0.2 pence compared to 49.2 pence. Headline operating profit was 75.3 million pounds, down 44% from last year. Headline earnings per share was 27.8 pence compared to 51.9 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 598.0 million pounds, down 16.9% from prior year. Organic revenues declined 20%.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 13.4 pence, which brings the total ordinary dividend for 2020 to 19.4 pence.



