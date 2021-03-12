

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) issued a trading update that covers the period from 1 November 2020 to 28 February 2021. The Group stated that, since the half year, it has continued to trade robustly. Berkeley remains on track to deliver, in line with guidance, a similar profit to last year and forward sales are anticipated to be above 1.7 billion pounds at the year-end.



Looking forward, Berkeley said the Group is on track to deliver a similar level of profitability in its next financial year and to achieve its long-term 15% pre-tax return on equity guidance.



