

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L), on Friday, issued trading update ahead of its financial year ending March 27, 2021. The company announced that it continued to see a strong rebound and now expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to be ahead of consensus expectations.



Comparable store retail sales growth for the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of 28% - 32% higher than the same period of last year.



For the full year, the company projects group revenue to decline by 10% - 11% and the adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15.5% - 16.5%.



