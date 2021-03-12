

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L) said Vanessa Simms will join the Landsec Board as Chief Financial Officer Designate with effect from 4 May 2021. Martin Greenslade will step down as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board on 31 May 2021. Vanessa Simms will become Chief Financial Officer on 1 June 2021.



The Group noted that Greenslade will continue to receive his normal remuneration in terms of basic salary, pension allowance, car allowance and company benefits, in accordance with his service agreement, up to 29 September 2021.



