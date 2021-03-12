

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) has entered into a conditional agreement for the acquisition of 60% of Marketing Investment Group S.A. Based in Krakow, Poland, MIG operates 410 retail stores and associated trading websites across nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe, selling a wide range of sports fashion footwear, apparel and accessories.



JD Sports Fashion noted that the size of the transaction does not meet the thresholds for mandatory notification under Listing Rule 10. JD and MIG expect completing the acquisition before the end of May 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD SPORTS FASHION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de