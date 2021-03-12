

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in February as estimated initially, latest figures from Destatis showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 1.0 percent increase in January, in line with the flash estimate. Prices rose for a second straight month.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI climbed 0.7 percent in February after a 0.8 percent increase in January. That also matched the initial estimate.



Inflation based on the EU measure of HICP was steady at 1.6 percent in February, in line with the flash reading.



The HICP rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in February, matching the initial estimate.



Energy prices rose 0.3 percent annually after a 2.3 percent fall in the previous month. Food prices climbed 1.4 percent following a 2.2 percent increase in January.



Excluding energy prices, the rate of inflation was 1.4 percent in February.



