

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices remained unchanged in February, as initially estimated, after recovering a month ago, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Consumer prices remained flat on year, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in January, which was the first increase in eleven months. The rate came in line with the estimate released on February 26.



Core inflation halved to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, consumer prices slid 0.6 percent after showing nil growth in January. This was the first decrease in seven months and matched flash estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP edged down 0.1 percent, as estimated, reversing an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent after falling 0.4 percent in January. Monthly figure also matched preliminary estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de