

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales declined sharply in January, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Retail sales decreased by an adjusted 9.5 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.5 fall in December.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales slid 10.9 percent versus a moderate 0.6 percent decrease in the previous month.



The annual fall was largely driven by a 13.8 percent fall in non-food product sales. Food sales also decreased in January, but at a marginal rate of 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales were down 7.6 percent, in contrast to December's 1.3 percent growth.



