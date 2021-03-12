

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for January. Output is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 130.00 against the yen, 1.1914 against the greenback, 0.8566 against the pound and 1.1096 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

