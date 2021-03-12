

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said the company's 2021 financial guidance is unchanged on a comparative basis. For the full year, the company continues to expect: consolidated revenue growth in the 1% range; adjusted EPS to be stable with 2020; capital expenditures in the $18 billion range; free cash flow in the $26 billion range.



AT&T expects between 120 million and 150 million worldwide HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of 2025, up from the 75-90 million projected in October 2019. AT&T expects to launch HBO Max in 60 markets outside the United States in 2021. AT&T expects to end 2021 with between 67 and 70 million subscribers worldwide, up from about 61 million at the end of 2020.



In 2021, AT&T plans to increase its fiber footprint by an additional 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas.



