

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) has agreed to sell 47% of Altium Packaging, a rigid plastic packaging and recycled resin company, to GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.



'We are pleased to welcome GIC as a shareholder of Altium Packaging. Having Loews and GIC - two world-class institutions - as our partners will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth strategy and seek accretive acquisitions that add further scale and end-market diversification,' said Sean Fallmann, President & CEO of Altium Packaging.



