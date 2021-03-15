

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 2,397.4 billion yen.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 5.5 percent following the upwardly revised 5.3 percent increase in December (originally 5.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 1.5 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent after spiking 11.8 percent in the previous month.



The forecast for Q1 2021 core machine orders suggests a decline of 6.0 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de