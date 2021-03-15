

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China jumped 35.1 percent on year in the period including January and February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - beating forecasts for an increase of 30 percent following the 7.3 percent gain in the previous month.



The bureau also said that fixed-asset investment was up an annual 35 percent - shy of expectations for 40 percent after rising 2.9 percent a month earlier.



Retail sales spiked 33.8 percent on year, exceeding expectations for 32 percent after rising 4.6 percent in the previous month.



The jobless rate came in at 5.5 percent, up from 5.2 percent previously.



China's house price index was up 4.3 percent on year in February, accelerating from 3.9 percent in January.



